New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo sued Abdelmajed Awad, Akram Awad and other defendants for fraud and breach of contract on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lagerlof LLP, accuses the defendants of orchestrating a 'check kiting' scheme. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03790, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Awad et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 17, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendants

Abdelmajed Awad

Akram Awad

Jaser Awad

Majid Awad

Taysir Awad

Yaser Awad

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract