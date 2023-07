New Suit

Fox Rothschild filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Wells Fargo Bank. The suit, which names Emilie Assaghle and Idspire Corp. Ltd., seeks to determine the proper beneficiary of funds wired from one claimant to the other. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-02557, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Assaghle et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Emilie Assaghle

Idspire Corporation Ltd.

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations