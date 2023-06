New Suit - Foreclosure

Wells Fargo sued Mark A. Ames and other defendants Wednesday in Maine District Court over a foreclosure action. The court case was filed by Doonan, Graves & Longoria. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00236, Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ames et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank NA

Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC

defendants

Christopher J Nadeau

Edward L Scott

Jason M Nadeau

Marc W Scott

Mark A Ames

Steven W Scott

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action