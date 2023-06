New Suit - Interpleader

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The court action, brought by Fox Rothschild, names Valeria C. Abrantemaldonado and Brian Ray as claimants in a dispute over a $185,000 wire transfer. The case is 2:23-cv-01189, Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Abrantemaldonado et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank NA

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Brian Ray

Valeria C Abrantemaldonado

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations