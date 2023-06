New Suit - Interpleader

Wells Fargo filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, names Kings Tec Support and Joan Cooney as claimants in an underlying wire transfer dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-04551, Wells Fargo Bank , N.A. v. Kings Tec Support Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank , N.A.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Joan Cooney

Kings Tec Support Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract