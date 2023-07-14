New Suit
US Bank and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61345, Wells et al v. U.S. Bank, National Association et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 14, 2023, 6:03 PM
Plaintiffs
- Mack Wells
- Maurice Symonette
defendants
- U.S. Bank, National Association
- Brownwyn C. Miller
- Carlos Lopez
- Dade County Clerk of the Courts
- De La O
- Edwin Scales
- Federal Except Florida Power and Light
- Harvey Ruvin
- Jennifer Bailey
- John Schlesinger
- Kevin Michael Emas
- MERS Residential Funding
- Rene Garcia
- Samantha Cohein
- Valerie Manno Shurr
- Veronica Diaz
- Vivianne Del Rio
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation