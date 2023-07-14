New Suit

US Bank and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61345, Wells et al v. U.S. Bank, National Association et al.

July 14, 2023, 6:03 PM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation