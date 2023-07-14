New Suit

US Bank and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61345, Wells et al v. U.S. Bank, National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Mack Wells

Maurice Symonette

defendants

U.S. Bank, National Association

Brownwyn C. Miller

Carlos Lopez

Dade County Clerk of the Courts

De La O

Edwin Scales

Federal Except Florida Power and Light

Harvey Ruvin

Jennifer Bailey

John Schlesinger

Kevin Michael Emas

MERS Residential Funding

Rene Garcia

Samantha Cohein

Valerie Manno Shurr

Veronica Diaz

Vivianne Del Rio

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation