Gary S. Parsons and S. Collins Saint of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard have entered appearances for the Moore County Schools Board of Education in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed May 18 in North Carolina Middle District Court by K&L Gates on behalf of the parents of a non-speaking autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by an untrained teaching assistant. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster, is 1:23-cv-00412, Wells et al v. Lynch et al.

July 03, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher M. Wells

Leslie M. Wells

Matthew Wells

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Jeffrey Lee Lynch

Jeffrey Lee Lynch

Moore County Schools Board of Education

The Moore County Schools Board Of Education

defendant counsels

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA