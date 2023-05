Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services and Dustin T. Butler to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of M. Kevin Lett on behalf of Deborahlyn S. Wells and Gene Wells, accuses Butler of shouting at the plaintiffs and threatening them with bear mace after he served a debt collection notice. The case is 0:23-cv-00057, Wells et al. v. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC et al.

Kentucky

May 08, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborahlyn S. Wells

Gene Wells

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of M. Kevin Lett PLLC

defendants

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Dustin T. Butler

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws