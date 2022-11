Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nicole L. Carpenter to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas on behalf of Wells Advance LLC, seeks over $500,000 in default damages in connection with an executed receivables purchase agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-09997, Wells Advance LLC v. Carpenter.

New York

November 24, 2022, 5:12 AM