Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Russ’ Steamer Service LLC to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was terminated after he informed his manager that he planned to report unsafe working conditions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The case is 3:23-cv-00105, Wells.

Ohio

April 07, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Corey Wells

defendants

Russ Steamer Service, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches