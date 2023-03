New Suit

Wellness Brands, an online seller of CBD products, sued anonymous affiliates of its advertising partner Grabads Media on Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged fraud and breach of contract. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses the defendants of using fake and stolen credit card info to purchase Wellness products and thereby increase advertising commissions. The case is 8:23-cv-00543, Wellness Brands LLC v. Doe.

March 10, 2023, 6:18 PM