Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Waldon Adelman Castilla Hiestand & Prout on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawson, Reid & Dean on behalf of Wellness Around the World Chiropractic, a black-owned business with a Black clientele base. The suit contends that State Farm engages in a 'filling the cups' profit scheme that accuses minority claimants and doctors of fraud as a means to drive down claim expenses. The case is 1:23-cv-00997, Wellness Around the World Chiropractic, LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.