New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR, RealPage and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Spiro Harrison & Nelson, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00548, Weller v. RealPage Inc et al.

Real Estate

April 07, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations