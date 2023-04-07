New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR, RealPage and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Spiro Harrison & Nelson, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00548, Weller v. RealPage Inc et al.

Real Estate

April 07, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Weller

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

AvalonBay Communities Inc

Equity Residential

Essex Property Trust Inc

Lincoln Property Co

UDR Inc

Avenue5 Residential LLC

Bh Management Services LLC

Bozzuto Management Company

Camden Property Trust

Conam Management Corporation

Cortland Partners LLC

Cushman & Wakefield Inc

Cws Apartment Homes LLC

Fpi Management Inc

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

Highmark Residential LLC

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Mission Rock Residential LLC

Morgan Group Inc

Morgan Properties LLC

Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc

RealPage Inc

RPM Living LLC

Sares Regis Group Operating Inc

Security Properties Inc

The Irvine Company LLC

Thrive Communities Management LLC

Zrs Management LLC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations