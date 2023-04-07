New Suit - Antitrust Class Action
AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR, RealPage and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Spiro Harrison & Nelson, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00548, Weller v. RealPage Inc et al.
Real Estate
April 07, 2023, 7:24 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro
defendants
- AvalonBay Communities Inc
- Equity Residential
- Essex Property Trust Inc
- Lincoln Property Co
- UDR Inc
- Avenue5 Residential LLC
- Bh Management Services LLC
- Bozzuto Management Company
- Camden Property Trust
- Conam Management Corporation
- Cortland Partners LLC
- Cushman & Wakefield Inc
- Cws Apartment Homes LLC
- Fpi Management Inc
- Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC
- Highmark Residential LLC
- Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
- Mission Rock Residential LLC
- Morgan Group Inc
- Morgan Properties LLC
- Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc
- RealPage Inc
- RPM Living LLC
- Sares Regis Group Operating Inc
- Security Properties Inc
- The Irvine Company LLC
- Thrive Communities Management LLC
- Zrs Management LLC
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations