Who Got The Work

Cliff LaFemina and Kathryn J. Barry of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent New York University and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Corey Stark PLLC on behalf of an internal medicine physician who contends he was retaliated against for reporting that the defendants failed to address a situation in which a patient was inappropriately triaged and sent to the medical ward yet required a higher level of care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-08056, Weller v. NYU Langone Health System et al.

Education

December 11, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Weller

Plaintiffs

Corey Stark PLLC

defendants

New York University

Joseph Weisstuch

Kevin Eaton

NYU Grossman School of Medicine

NYU Langone Health System

NYU Langone Hospitals

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination