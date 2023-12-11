Cliff LaFemina and Kathryn J. Barry of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent New York University and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Corey Stark PLLC on behalf of an internal medicine physician who contends he was retaliated against for reporting that the defendants failed to address a situation in which a patient was inappropriately triaged and sent to the medical ward yet required a higher level of care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-08056, Weller v. NYU Langone Health System et al.
December 11, 2023, 4:21 PM