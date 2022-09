Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rawle & Henderson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Sukup Manufacturing and its subsidiary Sukup Steel Structures to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by De Luca Levine LLC on behalf of Well Built Realty, which claims fire damage caused by the defendants' negligence. The case is 2:22-cv-01265, Well Built Realty Corporation v. Sukup Manufacturing Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 3:04 PM