Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Alston & Bird on Wednesday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against biomedical engineering company MiMedx Group Inc. and its top officials to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Krevolin & Horst and the Carroll Law Firm on behalf of Min Turner and Troy Welker. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company’s growth had been inflated by phantom sales and improper accounting practices. The complaint further accuses the company of 'cover-ups and punish[ing] whistleblowers.' The defendants are also represented by Fellows Labriola LLP and Continuum Legal Group LLP. The case is 1:22-cv-04744, Welker et al v. MiMedx Group, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 02, 2022, 11:41 AM