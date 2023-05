Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Milligan Pusateri on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against American Axle & Manufacturing, a Michigan-based manufacturer of drivetrain components, and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Plakas Mannos on behalf of Kevin Weldi. The case is 5:23-cv-00894, Weldi v. Tekfor, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Weldi

Plaintiffs

Plakas Mannos

defendants

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

John Doe #1

John Doe #2

John Doe #3

John Doe #4

Sandra Eshleman

Tekfor Group

Tekfor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Milligan Pusateri

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations