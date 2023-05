New Suit - Personal Injury

Walmart was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit in Colorado District Court on Monday. The court action was filed by Brylak & Associates on behalf of Natalee Welch, who alleges that an employee pushed a cart into her body causing her to fall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01271, Welch v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Natalee Welch

Plaintiffs

Brylak & Associates LLC

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims