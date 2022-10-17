Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Henry & McCord on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Mueller Industries, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in plumbing, refrigeration and custom products, to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was required to amputate part of his leg while working at a Mueller plant. The case is 1:22-cv-00262, welch v. Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 2:35 PM