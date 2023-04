Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin on behalf of Eddie Welch. The case is 2:23-cv-00048, Welch v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Welch

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Blake R. Maislin, Llc - Oh

Stephanie L. Collins

defendants

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute