New Suit - Employment

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was sued Thursday in New York Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Burger Law Group on behalf of Kathleen Welch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01023, Welch v. Elevance Health, Inc.

Health Care

October 01, 2022, 12:41 PM