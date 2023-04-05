Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of Deborah Welch Klostermann, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02160, Welch Klostermann v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 05, 2023, 6:50 PM