New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of Deborah Welch Klostermann, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02160, Welch Klostermann v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 05, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Welch Klostermann

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, LLP

defendants

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims