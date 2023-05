Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilke and Wilke on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Secura Insurance to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Coyne, Cundiff and Hillemann on behalf of James Welby. The case is 4:23-cv-00698, Welby v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

James Welby

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Secura Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilke And Wilke, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute