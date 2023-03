New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Talkspace, an online and mobile therapy company, was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelson PC, accuses the defendant of automatically enrolling patients into recurring subscription plans without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00912, Weizman v. Talkspace Inc.

Digital Health

March 01, 2023, 1:11 PM