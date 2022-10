New Suit - Contract

Weizman FL Properties filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Michael Maranda on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, accuses the defendant of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff to purchase real property which had already been sold to another buyer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23362, Weizman FL Properties LLC v. Maranda.

Real Estate

October 14, 2022, 7:02 PM