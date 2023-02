Removed To Federal Court

Twitter removed a data breach class action to California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Scott + Scott, Lynch Carpenter and the Wood Law Firm on behalf of users whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in an Aug. 2022 cyberattack. Twitter is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. The case is 3:23-cv-00766, Weitzman v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 21, 2023, 7:06 PM