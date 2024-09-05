Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has turned to attorney E. Ford Stephens of Christian & Barton to fend off a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The complaint was filed July 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Insurance Recovery Law Group on behalf of Jordan White, who seeks a declaration to determine the rights and duties under an insurance policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne, is 3:24-cv-00530, Weiss v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 05, 2024, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Jordan Weiss

Jordan White

Insurance Recovery Law Group PLC

Defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Christian & Barton

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute