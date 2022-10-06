New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Weiss Ratings LLC. The suit, targeting the owners of weissratings.online and weisscryptoinvestment.com, accuses the defendants of using a similar website name to the plaintiff's business name to defraud consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23242, Weiss Ratings, LLC v. The Individuals, Business Entities, And Unincorporated Associations Responsible For Registering, Owning, And Operating The Websites Located AT The Urls: Weissratings.Online And Weisscryptoinvestment.C.

Internet & Social Media

October 06, 2022, 12:54 PM