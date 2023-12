Who Got The Work

Ryan Haddad of Fenwick & West has entered an appearance for Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 15 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Jacob Ginsburg on behalf of Sholem Weisner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:23-cv-08186, Weisner v. Google LLC et al.

Technology

December 11, 2023, 4:25 PM

Mr. Sholem Weisner

Sholem Weisner

Jacob Ginsburg, Esq. PLLC

defendants

Google LLC

Shmuel Nemanov

defendant counsels

Fenwick & West

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims