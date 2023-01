New Suit - Employment

Volta Industries, an electric vehicle charging network provider, was hit with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Daniel Feder on behalf of Leslie Weise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Weise v. Volta Charging Industries LLC et al.

Automotive

January 11, 2023, 7:14 PM