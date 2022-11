New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Friday in New York Southern District Court against Resource Anesthesiology Associates of IL and Somnia Inc. The suit pursues claims in connection with a Sept. 2022 data breach of Somnia that exposed the personal and health data of more than 100,000 patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09643, Weiscope v. Resource Anesthesiology Associates of Il, P.C. et al.

Health Care

November 12, 2022, 11:34 AM