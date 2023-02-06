Who Got The Work

Christopher B. Kaczmarek and Alexa Esposito Allen of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Reveneer Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, which alleges overtime pay violations, was filed Dec. 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as sales and business development representatives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:22-cv-12187, Weirman v. Reveneer, Inc.

Massachusetts

February 06, 2023, 4:17 AM