New Suit - Securities Class Action

Insurance and asset management company Allianz and CEO Oliver Bate were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the company's 'Structured Alpha' funds, which suffered catastrophic losses due to COVID-19-related market volatility. Allianz pled guilty to criminal fraud last year and agreed to pay roughly $6 billion in fines and restitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00719, Weir v. Allianz SE et al.