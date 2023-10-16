Weir Greenblatt Claims Former Partner Owes Firm Nearly $300,...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia firm Weir Greenblatt Pierce contended Monday that a former partner who sued the firm seeking the return of her $50,000 capital contribution actually owes over $280,000 after overdrawing on her expected profits before she was terminated. Gina Stowe's suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas claimed Weir Greenblatt held on to her capital since her departure in January 2023, despite its partnership agreement dictating that capital accounts be paid back to former partners within sixty days of their termination.

October 16, 2023, 3:52 PM

