Who Got The Work

Jarren N. Ginsburg of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for nominal defendant Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on providing rental property to medical cannabis growers, and its top officials in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed March 17 in Maryland District Court by Goldman & Minton on behalf of Ross Weintraub, accuses Innovative of filing false financial statements related to the company's rental revenues, real estate held for investment and net earnings in violation of the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III, is 1:23-cv-00737, Weintraub v. Alan et al.

Cannabis

April 12, 2023, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Ross Weintraub

Plaintiffs

Goldman And Minton PC

defendants

Andy Bui

Ben Regin

Catherine Hastings

David Stecher

Gary A. Kreitzer

Gold D. Alan

Innovative Industrial Properties,Inc.

Mary Curran

Paul Smithers

Scott Shoemaker

Tracie Hager

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims