Jarren N. Ginsburg of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for nominal defendant Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on providing rental property to medical cannabis growers, and its top officials in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed March 17 in Maryland District Court by Goldman & Minton on behalf of Ross Weintraub, accuses Innovative of filing false financial statements related to the company's rental revenues, real estate held for investment and net earnings in violation of the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III, is 1:23-cv-00737, Weintraub v. Alan et al.
Cannabis
April 12, 2023, 9:30 AM