Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw removed an ERISA lawsuit on Friday against Prudential Insurance Co. of America and Rite Aid to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, seeking life insurance benefits, was filed by Comitz Law Firm on behalf of Inez Weinstock. In-house counsel for Rite Aid is also named in the removal. The case is 3:23-cv-00628, Weinstock v. Rite Aid Corporation et al.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Inez Weinstock

Plaintiffs

Comitz Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Prudential Insurance Company of America

Rite Aid Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Francis Lane

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations