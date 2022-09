Who Got The Work

Adam T. Simons of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Contract Land Staff in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 4 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap Law Firm on behalf of workers paid a flat 'day rate' without overtime compensation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, is 2:22-cv-01140, Weinmann v. Contract Land Staff, LLC.

Pennsylvania

September 19, 2022, 9:27 AM