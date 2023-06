New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court against Enzo Biochem Inc. The suit, arising from a cyberattack in April 2023, accuses the defendant of failing to implement reasonable and industry standard data security practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04393, Weinman v. Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 14, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Marjorie Weinman

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims