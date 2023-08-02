Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rainey Kizer Reviere & Bell and Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann on Wednesday removed a nuisance lawsuit against Energy Transfer and Mid-Valley Pipeline to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Ivy Law and Weinman & Associates on behalf of Cecilia Weinman and Michael Weinman, whose home and horse farm in Henderson, Tennessee, were allegedly damaged in June 2022 after the defendants' crude oil pipeline burst. The case is 1:23-cv-01158, Weinman et al. v. Mid-Valley Pipeline Co. LLC et al.

Energy

August 02, 2023, 8:01 PM

Cecilia Weinman

Michael Weinman

Energy Transfer, L.P.

Energy Transfer Crude Marketing, LLC

Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company

Energy Transfer Employee Management, LLC

Energy Transfer Marketing & Terminals, L.P.

Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, LLC

Officer John Does 1-4

Rainey Kizer Reviere Bell

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference