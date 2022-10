Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rolfes Henry Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed storm-related property damage claims, was filed by Insurance Dispute Law Group on behalf of Angela Benn and Ronald Weindruch. The case is 6:22-cv-01948, Weindruch et al v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 6:36 PM