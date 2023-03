News From Law.com

An Atlanta-based law firm has secured a defense win in a premises liability lawsuit tied to a robbery/murder case that made national news. In a March 1 order, Fulton County State Court Judge John R. Mather granted the defendant's motion for summary judgment in the suit, which was defended by Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial. It was filed after Christian Broder was shot while he, his wife, brother and sister-in-law were robbed just after midnight July 8, 2018.

Georgia

March 09, 2023, 7:01 PM