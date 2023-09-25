Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Eric Meckley has entered an appearance for Twitter, now known as X Corp., in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, alleges that employees who took FMLA leave or who recently returned from leave were disproportionately impacted by mass lay-offs following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-04016, Weinberg et al v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 25, 2023, 9:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Ikuhiro Ihara

Julia Steele

Krista Bessinger

Nanci Sills

Nhu Weinberg

Omolade Ogunsanya

Samantha Gongora

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination