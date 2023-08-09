New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter and X. Corp. were slapped with an employment class action on Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court over alleged FMLA violations. The suit, filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that employees who took FMLA leave or who recently returned from leave were disproportionately impacted by the mass layoff of Twitter employees following Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform in late Oct. 2022. The suit also pursues sex, race and age discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-04016, Weinberg et al v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 09, 2023, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Ikuhiro Ihara

Julia Steele

Krista Bessinger

Nanci Sills

Nhu Weinberg

Omolade Ogunsanya

Samantha Gongora

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination