Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against 4283929 Delaware LLC and Gateway Services to Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid bonuses, was filed by attorney Richard Segerblom on behalf of Curt Weiman. The case is 2:22-cv-01707, Weiman v. 4283929 Delaware LLC et al.

Nevada

October 10, 2022, 8:29 PM