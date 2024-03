News From Law.com

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has hired former Bracewell partner Steven Lorch, the firm announced on Tuesday, to join the firm's New York office as a partner in the tax practice.Lorch's practice revolves around advising private equity firms on tax incentives in the energy sector, an area of expansion for Weil in the past year. Since last April, the firm has hired a total of five partners to service energy companies owned by private equity.

