Weil Turns to New Leadership of DC Office | Law.com Radar

There was a changing of the guard in Weil, Gotshal & Manges' Washington, D.C. office, effective Jan. 1 of this year, as partners Chantale Fiebig and Jeff White took over for Steven Tyrrel as co-managing partners of the office. White is a longtime member of the firm, while Fiebig join just under two years ago. Tyrell, who has led the office over the past decade, will remain in the D.C. office and maintain his role as co-head of Weil's white-collar defense, regulatory and investigations practice.

District of Columbia

January 09, 2023, 5:00 AM