Daniel Stein, the co-leader of Mayer Brown's white-collar defense and compliance group, has decamped to join Weil, Gotshal & Manges in a similar role in New York. Stein will now be Weil's co-head of the firm's global white-collar defense, regulatory and investigations practice.

September 13, 2022, 5:00 AM