Weil Private Credit Partner Jumps to Dechert Amid Growing Si...

A private credit lending attorney from Weil, Gotshal & Manges started this week at Dechert in a move leaders say marks a "milestone" in the firm's expansion of its global finance offerings. The addition of partner Eliot Relles to the firm's New York office marks the latest addition in efforts to grow Dechert's position on the global stage as a dealmaker to the financial services sector, following last month's addition of partner Cynthia Beyea from Eversheds Sutherland in Washington, D.C., to advise mutual funds and registered closed-end funds. Relles, who started on Monday after concluding a four-year stint at Weil Thursday, said many of his private lending clients were already serviced by his new firm in other types of deals.

February 14, 2024, 12:26 PM

