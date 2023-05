News From Law.com

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett energy and infrastructure partner Chris Bennett has jumped to Weil, Gotshal & Manges as a partner in the corporate department in Houston, in another Big Law move in Texas in the hot energy sector. Bennett, who joined Simpson Thacher in 2021 from Latham & Watkins, started at Weil on Tuesday.

May 30, 2023, 9:15 AM

