Weil, Gotshal & Manges is expanding in the California market in a big way, opening new offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco with two private equity lateral partners from Latham & Watkins, the firm said Tuesday. Tana Ryan will join Weil and lead its LA office while fellow PE partner Navneeta Rekhi will do the same for the firm's new office in San Francisco.

July 09, 2024, 6:00 AM